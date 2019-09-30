Money found to avert VAT rise - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, spaccia in centro con la cocaina nascosta nell'astuccio di Hello Kitty: arrestato
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione
i più letti
Rome
30 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that his government has found the necessary financial coverage to avert a rise in value-added tax set to kick in next year. "The first good news is that we are sterilizing the VAT increase," Conte said. "We have found the 23 billion euros (needed). "There is still a little more to find, but we are ambitious".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su