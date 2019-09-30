Kercher killer Guede granted daytime release from jail

Perugia, September 30 - A Rome court has rejected a request by Rudy Guede, a man who is serving 16 years in prison in Viterbo for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, to be released to the social services to do community service instead of jail time for the rest of his sentence, ANSA learned on Monday. However, the court did grant the Ivorian partial freedom by giving him permission to collaborate with the Centre for Criminological Studies in Viterbo for a few hours each day while returning to prison every evening. Guede is the only person definitively convicted of killing the British exchange student after the Italian supreme court acquitted of two other former suspects, American Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. Guede's DNA was found inside Kercher and all over the murder scene.