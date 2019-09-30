Lunedì 30 Settembre 2019 | 14:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
League files proposed election-law referendum question

League files proposed election-law referendum question

 
Rome
Money found to avert VAT rise - Conte

Money found to avert VAT rise - Conte

 
Rome
No Italians hurt in Somalia attack - defence ministry

No Italians hurt in Somalia attack - defence ministry

 
Perugia
Kercher killer Guede granted daytime release from jail

Kercher killer Guede granted daytime release from jail

 
Rome
Unemployment drops to 9.5%, lowest level since 2011

Unemployment drops to 9.5%, lowest level since 2011

 
Rome
Di Maio promises new measures this week on repatriations

Di Maio promises new measures this week on repatriations

 
Florence
Belgian brothers found dead in Florence hotel

Belgian brothers found dead in Florence hotel

 
Rome
Soccer: Inter march on, Milan in meltdown

Soccer: Inter march on, Milan in meltdown

 
Rome
Overnight govt meeting fails to find economic-blueprint deal

Overnight govt meeting fails to find economic-blueprint deal

 
Rome
Soccer:Napoli's Koulibaly gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

Soccer:Napoli's Koulibaly gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

 
Washington
Pompeo coming to Rome for talks next week

Pompeo coming to Rome for talks next week

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega pro
Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baricatturato dalla polizia
Bari, spaccia in centro con la cocaina nascosta nell'astuccio di Hello Kitty: arrestato

Bari, spaccia in centro con la cocaina nascosta nell'astuccio di Hello Kitty: arrestato

 
Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, in un casolare arbusti di marijuana per 130mila euro: arrestato 50enne

Lucera, in un casolare arbusti di marijuana per 130mila euro: arrestato 50enne

 
Brindisinel brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Palagianello, allaccio abusivo alla rete elettrica in azienda: un arresto, danno da 156mila euro

Palagianello, allaccio abusivo alla rete elettrica in azienda: un arresto, danno da 156mila euro

 
Materaservizi e accoglienza
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

 
Leccericerca
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

 
PotenzaTrasformazioni demografiche
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

 

i più letti

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Turi, schianto frontale con la moto: muore poliziotto di Castellaneta

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: a 105 anni va dal giudice per recuperare 102mila euro di risparmi

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: 105enne dal giudice per riavere 102mila euro di risparmi

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Rome

No Italians hurt in Somalia attack - defence ministry

Two vehicles came under attack say sources

No Italians hurt in Somalia attack - defence ministry

Rome, September 30 - The defence ministry said Monday that there were no reports so far of Italians being injured in an attack on an Italian military convoy in Somalia. The attack was on two military vehicles that were returning to base after a training exercise, sources said. Local media reported that an explosive went off as the convey passed a street in Mogadishu. Photo: an file picture of Italian military vehicles in Somalia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati