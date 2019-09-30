No Italians hurt in Somalia attack - defence ministry

League files proposed election-law referendum question
30 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 30 - The defence ministry said Monday that there were no reports so far of Italians being injured in an attack on an Italian military convoy in Somalia. The attack was on two military vehicles that were returning to base after a training exercise, sources said. Local media reported that an explosive went off as the convey passed a street in Mogadishu. Photo: an file picture of Italian military vehicles in Somalia.
