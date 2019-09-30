Unemployment drops to 9.5%, lowest level since 2011

Rome, September 30 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 9.5% in August, a fall of 0.3 of a percentage point on the previous month, taking it down to the lowest level since November 2011, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are on the labour market dropped 1.3 points to 27.1%, the lowest level since August 2010. ISTAT said that in August 2019 the employment rate stayed steady at 59.2%, with the number of people over 50 aged in work up by 34,000 but down for other age groups. It said the number of people aged 15-64-year-olds considered "inactive", as they are not in work or actively seeking employment, increased by 73,000. This took the 'inactivity rate' up to 34.5%, a rise of 0.2 of a percentage points.