Di Maio promises new measures this week on repatriations
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione
i più letti
Rome
30 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 30 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Monday he will issue measures this week to speed up repatriation procedures for migrants. "Today 75% of migrants who arrive in Italy go to other European countries," Di Maio said. "It won't be resolved with redistribution, but at least that way we can breathe," he said. About 180 migrants disembarked on the island of Lampedusa on Sunday alone.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su