Belgian brothers found dead in Florence hotel

Di Maio promises new measures this week on repatriations
Florence
30 Settembre 2019
Florence, September 30 - Investigators in Florence are working to find out what killed two Belgian brothers aged 20 and 27 who were found dead in a hotel in the Tuscan city on Sunday. At the moment, one of the hypotheses is that the siblings were killed by a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol. Coroners are set to perform autopsies on the bodies. The brothers were on holiday with their father and his partner.
