Soccer: Inter march on, Milan in meltdown

Rome, September 30 - Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the season by beating Sampdoria 3-1 in Genoa on Saturday while city rivals AC Milan plunged further into crisis with a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday. The pack of teams chasing Inter all registered victories too, with Juventus beating SPAL 2-0 in Turin, Atalanta thrashing Sassuolo 4-0 away and Napoli defeating Brescia 2-1 at home. Inter have 18 points from six games, two more than Juve, five more than Atalanta and six more than Napoli. Milan are 16th with six points from as many games with pressure mounting on coach Marco Giampaolo.