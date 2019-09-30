Lunedì 30 Settembre 2019 | 11:36

Rome
Di Maio promises new measures this week on repatriations

Florence
Belgian brothers found dead in Florence hotel

Rome
Soccer: Inter march on, Milan in meltdown

Rome
Overnight govt meeting fails to find economic-blueprint deal

Rome
Soccer:Napoli's Koulibaly gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

Washington
Pompeo coming to Rome for talks next week

Rome
Agreement within govt on justice reform

Milan
Soccer: Milan say Giampaolo's job not on the line

Rome
Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands

Rome

Climate Crisis: We must listen to young and act -Costa

 
Rome
Bad loans no longer threat to Italy's banks - BoI

Lega pro
Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

Barila messa
Bari, a Carbonara la Polizia celebra il suo patrono, S.Michele Arcangelo

Tarantonel tarantino
Palagianello, allaccio abusivo alla rete elettrica in azienda: un arresto, danno da 156mila euro

Foggiail processo a foggia
Strage S.Marco in Lamis, padre vittime: «Voglio giustizia»

Materaservizi e accoglienza
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

Leccericerca
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

PotenzaTrasformazioni demografiche
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

Brindisidai carabinieri
Ubriaca alla guida si schianta contro un albero: ritirata patente a 38enne nel Brindisino

BatNel Nordbarese
Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

Rome

Soccer: Inter march on, Milan in meltdown

Juve, Atalanta and Napoli win too

Rome, September 30 - Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the season by beating Sampdoria 3-1 in Genoa on Saturday while city rivals AC Milan plunged further into crisis with a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday. The pack of teams chasing Inter all registered victories too, with Juventus beating SPAL 2-0 in Turin, Atalanta thrashing Sassuolo 4-0 away and Napoli defeating Brescia 2-1 at home. Inter have 18 points from six games, two more than Juve, five more than Atalanta and six more than Napoli. Milan are 16th with six points from as many games with pressure mounting on coach Marco Giampaolo.

