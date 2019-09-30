Overnight govt meeting fails to find economic-blueprint deal

Rome, September 30 - The various parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition government failed to reach an agreement on the DEF economic blueprint during a four-hour meeting overnight, sources said on Monday. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri of the Democratic Party (PD) is seeking to draft a blueprint in view of the 2020 budget law that would avert a rise in value-added tax scheduled to kick in next year without causing Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio to rise above 2.1%. Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party came out staunchly against the idea of only partially averting the VAT increase during the encounter, according to the sources. It was said to be a tense meeting with Culture Minister and PD bigwig Dario Franceschini criticising the "ultimatums" issued by other members of the ruling coalition.