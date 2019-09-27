Soccer:Napoli's Koulibaly gets 2-match ban for insulting ref
Rome
27 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 27 - Serie A's sporting judge said Friday that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been banned for two matches after insulting the referee when he was sent off in his side's 1-' defeated to Cagliari on Wednesday. Koulibaly was also fined 10,000 euros.
