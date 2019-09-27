Pompeo coming to Rome for talks next week

Washington, September 27 - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Rome next week and have talks with President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the State Department said on Friday. Pompeo will also have a private meeting with Pope Francis and visit Abruzzo to tour his ancestral home. During the October 1-6 trip to Europe, he will go to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece too.