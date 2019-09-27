Agreement within govt on justice reform

Rome, September 27 - The government reached a broad agreement on a justice-reform package during a meeting chaired by Premier Guiseppe Conte on Friday. "We are revolutionising the justice system," said Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), after the meeting. He added that one of the aims of the overhaul would be to halve the length of time trials and civil proceedings last. The meeting also featured Justice Undersecretary Andrea Giorgis and former justice minister Andrea Orlando, both members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Bonafede said he hopes the reform is approved by the end of the year. Measures to combat tax evasion were also on the agenda of Friday's meeting, as was an overhaul of the judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, which was recently hit by an appointments scandal. Bonafede said that an agreement had not been reached on whether to have new members of the CSM appointed by lots. Giorgis said there were also differences over how to change the statute of limitations.