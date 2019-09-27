Venerdì 27 Settembre 2019 | 17:50

Rome
Agreement within govt on justice reform

Milan
Soccer: Milan say Giampaolo's job not on the line

Rome
Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands

Rome

Climate Crisis: We must listen to young and act -Costa

 
Rome
Bad loans no longer threat to Italy's banks - BoI

Rome
Gentiloni says he'll seek growth-budget balance

Rome
Over one million Italians march for climate action

Rome
Confidence confidence up says ISTAT

Pescara
Mother of Rigopiano avalanche victim attacks defendant

Rome
Young Italians take to streets to demand climate action

Venice
Venice to clamp down on downmarket shops

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Il Bari cambia strada, Vivarini per gioco e punti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccel'episodio
Lecce, 18enne rapinata e aggredita da gambiano per strada: arrestato

Foggianel Foggiano
Giornata del Rifugiato, Papa Francesco manda elemosiniere in ghetti Capitanata

Barinel Barese
Altamura, GdF sequestra 10mila litri di gasolio di contrabbando in azienda autotrasporti

Tarantonel tarantino
Martina Franca, sfruttava mungitore della Nuova Guinea 7 giorni su 7, denunciato

Batl'esposto
Infrazioni sul lavoro: società controllata da comune Barletta denuncia 5 dipendenti

Potenzaera di Montemilone
New York, a 108 anni si spegne il barbiere più vecchio del mondo, originario del Potentino

Brindisil'episodio
Molesta la ex per mesi su Fb e arriva a Latiano dalla Germania per tormentarla: arrestato

Materadisoccupazione
Matera, più di 2 ragazzi su 3 non trovano lavoro

Taranto, 17enne ha arresto cardiaco durante l'ora di ginnastica: slavato dal prof

Bari, pregiudicato ucciso a San Paio: arrestati mandanti ed esecutori. L'ordine dal carcere

Bari, ecco la banda dei furti in casa che duplicava le chiavi con le foto

Nord Barese, scacco al clan dei furti in casa: 12 arresti

Bari, crac da 200mln gruppo Fusillo: Tribunale dichiara fallimento

Milan

Milan, September 27 - AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is not in danger of being sacked, club sources said on Friday after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Thursday. The sources said Giampaolo, who took over the seven-time European champions in the closed season after a successful stint at Sampdoria, has the "full support" of the club and will be given time to get results. They stressed that his future will not be decided by Sunday's game against Fiorentina. Milan, who lost 2-0 to Inter in the derby match last weekend, are 13th in Serie A with six points from five games.

