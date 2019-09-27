Soccer: Milan say Giampaolo's job not on the line

Milan, September 27 - AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is not in danger of being sacked, club sources said on Friday after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Thursday. The sources said Giampaolo, who took over the seven-time European champions in the closed season after a successful stint at Sampdoria, has the "full support" of the club and will be given time to get results. They stressed that his future will not be decided by Sunday's game against Fiorentina. Milan, who lost 2-0 to Inter in the derby match last weekend, are 13th in Serie A with six points from five games.