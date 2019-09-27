Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands

Rome, September 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his government will take action to respond to the call of hundreds of thousands of young people who took part in nationwide climate-crisis protests on Friday. "The images of the #fridaysforfuture protests are extraordinary, with so many young people taking part with passion," Conte said via Twitter. "There is the maximum commitment on my behalf and that of the government to translate this request for change into concrete solutions. "We all have a great responsibility". Those sentiments were echoed by Environment Minister Sergio Costa. "Let's give the young people the space that they deserve and that they have earned," Costa said. "We must listen to them and act at once. "The young men and women are on the streets today protesting. "Their desire to be brave gives those of us in the institutions even more stimulus to act immediately, before it is too late, because there is no planet B".