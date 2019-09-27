Venerdì 27 Settembre 2019 | 15:36

Rome
Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands

Rome

Rome
Bad loans no longer threat to Italy's banks - BoI

Rome
Gentiloni says he'll seek growth-budget balance

Rome
Over one million Italians march for climate action

Rome
Confidence confidence up says ISTAT

Pescara
Mother of Rigopiano avalanche victim attacks defendant

Rome
Young Italians take to streets to demand climate action

Venice
Venice to clamp down on downmarket shops

Milan
Conti quits as TIM President

Rome
Man attacks security guard, shoots self in Rome metro

lega pro
Il Bari cambia strada, Vivarini per gioco e punti

Batl'esposto
Infrazioni sul lavoro: società controllata da comune Barletta denuncia 5 dipendenti

Potenzaera di Montemilone
New York, a 108 anni si spegne il barbiere più vecchio del mondo, originario del Potentino

Tarantonel tarantino
Palagiano, abusi sessuali e minacce a 3 donne: arrestato 20enne pakistano

Foggianel foggiano
Stornarella, a 12 anni manifesta da solo in piazza per il clima: il plauso di Emiliano

Bariassenteismo
Furbetti del cartellino in ospedale a Monopoli e Molfetta, la Procura va avanti

Brindisil'episodio
Molesta la ex per mesi su Fb e arriva a Latiano dalla Germania per tormentarla: arrestato

Materadisoccupazione
Matera, più di 2 ragazzi su 3 non trovano lavoro

Leccenel salento
Racale, post ironico contro Salvini dalla scuola, chieste dimissioni dell'autrice

Taranto, 17enne ha arresto cardiaco durante l'ora di ginnastica: slavato dal prof

Bari, pregiudicato ucciso a San Paio: arrestati mandanti ed esecutori. L'ordine dal carcere

Nord Barese, scacco al clan dei furti in casa: 12 arresti

Bari, crac da 200mln gruppo Fusillo: Tribunale dichiara fallimento

Bari, venerdì sciopero per il clima: stop alle auto in 3 quartieri

Rome

Premier hails young protestors as 'extraordinary'

Rome, September 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his government will take action to respond to the call of hundreds of thousands of young people who took part in nationwide climate-crisis protests on Friday. "The images of the #fridaysforfuture protests are extraordinary, with so many young people taking part with passion," Conte said via Twitter. "There is the maximum commitment on my behalf and that of the government to translate this request for change into concrete solutions. "We all have a great responsibility". Those sentiments were echoed by Environment Minister Sergio Costa. "Let's give the young people the space that they deserve and that they have earned," Costa said. "We must listen to them and act at once. "The young men and women are on the streets today protesting. "Their desire to be brave gives those of us in the institutions even more stimulus to act immediately, before it is too late, because there is no planet B".

