Climate Crisis: We must listen to young and act -Costa

(see related) Rome, September 27 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Friday that politicians must heed the call of the hundreds of thousands of young people who took the streets of Italy demanding action to address the climate crisis. "Let's give the young people the space that they deserve and that they have earned," Costa said. "We must listen to them and act at once. "The young men and women are on the streets today protesting. "Their desire to be brave gives those of us in the institutions even more stimulus to act immediately, before it is too late, because there is no planet B".