Bad loans no longer threat to Italy's banks - BoI

Rome, September 27 - Bruna Szego, the Bank of Italy's Head of Regulation and Macroprudential Analysis, said Friday that non-performing loans were no longer a threat to the stability of the Italian banking system. "As supervisors, we must maintain a high level of attention and continue to monitor the banks' capacity to offload NPLs because the NPL ratio (of Italian banks) remains high by international standards," Szego said. "The supervision of NPLs is bearing fruit but the problem is not totally resolved. "What can be said is that the issue of NPLs is no longer a problem of financial stability".