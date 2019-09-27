Gentiloni says he'll seek growth-budget balance

Rome, September 27 - Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner-designate for Economic Affairs, has said that he will strike a balance between encouraging growth and sound budget management if his nomination is ratified. "As a member of parliament during the crisis years, I understood the importance both of safeguarding the sustainability of the (public) accounts and of the capacity to give economic support in times of difficulty," former Italian premier Gentiloni wrote in a response to the European Parliament. "During my term, I commit myself to making work an agenda that supports growth and finds the right balance between sustainability over time and addresses the short-term problems with the appropriate flexibility (that exists) in the EU rules".