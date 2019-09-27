Venerdì 27 Settembre 2019 | 15:38

Rome
Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands

Rome

Rome
Bad loans no longer threat to Italy's banks - BoI

Rome
Gentiloni says he'll seek growth-budget balance

Rome
Over one million Italians march for climate action

Rome
Confidence confidence up says ISTAT

Pescara
Mother of Rigopiano avalanche victim attacks defendant

Rome
Young Italians take to streets to demand climate action

Venice
Venice to clamp down on downmarket shops

Milan
Conti quits as TIM President

Rome
Man attacks security guard, shoots self in Rome metro

lega pro
Il Bari cambia strada, Vivarini per gioco e punti

Batl'esposto
Infrazioni sul lavoro: società controllata da comune Barletta denuncia 5 dipendenti

Potenzaera di Montemilone
New York, a 108 anni si spegne il barbiere più vecchio del mondo, originario del Potentino

Tarantonel tarantino
Palagiano, abusi sessuali e minacce a 3 donne: arrestato 20enne pakistano

Foggianel foggiano
Stornarella, a 12 anni manifesta da solo in piazza per il clima: il plauso di Emiliano

Bariassenteismo
Furbetti del cartellino in ospedale a Monopoli e Molfetta, la Procura va avanti

Brindisil'episodio
Molesta la ex per mesi su Fb e arriva a Latiano dalla Germania per tormentarla: arrestato

Materadisoccupazione
Matera, più di 2 ragazzi su 3 non trovano lavoro

Leccenel salento
Racale, post ironico contro Salvini dalla scuola, chieste dimissioni dell'autrice

Commissioner-designate says he'll use right level of flexibility

Rome, September 27 - Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner-designate for Economic Affairs, has said that he will strike a balance between encouraging growth and sound budget management if his nomination is ratified. "As a member of parliament during the crisis years, I understood the importance both of safeguarding the sustainability of the (public) accounts and of the capacity to give economic support in times of difficulty," former Italian premier Gentiloni wrote in a response to the European Parliament. "During my term, I commit myself to making work an agenda that supports growth and finds the right balance between sustainability over time and addresses the short-term problems with the appropriate flexibility (that exists) in the EU rules".

