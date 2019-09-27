Confidence confidence up says ISTAT

Conte pledges to act on climate strikers's demands
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Furti in casa con foto delle chiavi: 12 arresti tra Bari, Molfetta e Bisceglie. Coinvolto negozio Video
Rome
27 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 27 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer confidence rose slightly this month while business confidence fell a little. "In September 2019, the consumer confidence index improved slightly from 111.9 to 112.2," the national statistics agency said. "With regard to the business confidence climate, the related index (IESI, Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator) decreased only slightly, passing from 98.9 to 98.5".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su