Confidence confidence up says ISTAT

Rome, September 27 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer confidence rose slightly this month while business confidence fell a little. "In September 2019, the consumer confidence index improved slightly from 111.9 to 112.2," the national statistics agency said. "With regard to the business confidence climate, the related index (IESI, Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator) decreased only slightly, passing from 98.9 to 98.5".