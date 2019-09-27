Venerdì 27 Settembre 2019 | 13:10

Pescara

Mother of Rigopiano avalanche victim attacks defendant

Pescara, September 27 - The mother of one of the victims of the 2017 Rigopiano avalanche on Friday attacked one of the defendants in the trial regarding the disaster. Maria Perilli, the mother of Stefano Feniello, one of the 29 people killed by the avalanche, struck Massimiliano Giancaterino from behind as he was having a coffee during a break in a hearing. Giancaterino, the former mayor of Farindola, the nearest town to the Rigopiano hotel, is one of 25 people standing trial. The avalanche hit the resort as 40 people, including guests and staff, were inside, while the region was grappling with extreme weather conditions and the hotel was engulfed by snow. Some of the 29 victims were instantly crushed to death while others who remained trapped died of hypothermia and asphyxiation. Eleven people survived. Rescuers reached the site several hours after the incident and had to travel on foot because roads had been blocked by heavy snow.

