Venice to clamp down on downmarket shops
Venice
26 Settembre 2019
Venice, September 26 - The Venice city council on Thursday approved a resolution to stop low-quality clothes or souvenir shops opening in St Mark's Square and around the Rialto bridge. The resolution, which will have to be ratified by the regional government, means new businesses will have to respect a series of restrictions regarding what they can sell before obtaining a licence. The aim is maintain the city's identity.
