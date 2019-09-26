Conti quits as TIM President

Venice to clamp down on downmarket shops
Milan
26 Settembre 2019
Milan, September 26 - Fulvio Conti has resigned as the president of Italian telecom giant TIM, sources said Thursday. A board meeting to nominate his successor will take place on October 21. In the meantime, Michele Valensise, the most senior member of the board, will take over the president's duties.
