160 Italian cities holding climate strikes on Friday

Rome, September 26 - The international movement Fridays for Future, which involves school students who strike to demand action on climate change, has planned strikes across Italy and 26 other countries on Friday, September 27. The movement, inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, will demonstrate in 160 Italian public squares on Friday, with marches generally taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in city centres, and concluding remarks scheduled from 173 local activists. Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) sent a circular to public school principals encouraging them to excuse students who may be absent on Friday due to participation in the climate strike. The demonstrations wrap up the worldwide Week for Future initiative that began on Friday, September 20, kicking off strikes in 130 countries overall, involving four million people, organisers said. Most countries chose to demonstrate on September 20, but Italy chose the 27th, along with 26 other countries, including Canada, where Thunberg will attend the demonstration in Montreal.