Missing excursionist found alive after 10 days

Genoa
26 Settembre 2019
Genoa, September 26 - An excursionist who had been missing for 10 days was found alive and in good condition by firefighters searching in the high plains above Voltri. The search for Lorenzo Ghigliotti began Monday after his brother, who had accompanied him for an excursion on September 16, alerted authorities.
