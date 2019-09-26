At-risk Mont Blanc glacier sliding fast says radar

Aosta, September 25 - A huge chunk of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc that is in danger of collapsing is sliding fast down the mountain, according the first findings of a radar system set up to monitor it. The radar said that the at-risk section of the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif is moving by several dozens of centimetres each day, Davide Bertolo of the Valle d'Aosta Geological Service said. Over the last two days two parts of the glacier, amounting to some 2,500 cubic metres of material, have broken away, according to Fabrizio Grillo of the Courmayeur Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation). A block of 250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away from the glacier. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis.