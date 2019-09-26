Dozens arrested in nationwide mafia operation

At-risk Mont Blanc glacier sliding fast says radar
Rome
26 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 26 - Around 70 people were arrested and some 35 million euros in assets were seized on Thursday in a big nationwide anti-mafia operation by Italy's State police and finance police. The operated targeted a so-called Stidda mafia group based near Brescia. It featured the arrest of bosses and 'foot soldiers' of the Di Giacomo mafia clan.
