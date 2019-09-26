Govt set to approve climate-crisis decree says Costa

At-risk Mont Blanc glacier sliding fast says radar
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, 17enne ha arresto cardiaco durante l'ora di ginnastica: salvato dal prof
Miulli, aritmia ventricolare trattata per la prima volta con radioterapia Star
i più letti
Rome
26 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 26 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Thursday that the government is set to approve a decree of measures designed to tackle the climate crisis. "By now, everyone has recognised that there is a climate emergency. If there's a climate emergency, there's a legislative emergency too," Costa said regarding the decision to draft a decree rather than a regular bill. "With a bit of luck, we'll get it done on October 3," he added when asked about when cabinet is likely to approve the package.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su