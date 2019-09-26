Govt set to approve climate-crisis decree says Costa

Rome, September 26 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Thursday that the government is set to approve a decree of measures designed to tackle the climate crisis. "By now, everyone has recognised that there is a climate emergency. If there's a climate emergency, there's a legislative emergency too," Costa said regarding the decision to draft a decree rather than a regular bill. "With a bit of luck, we'll get it done on October 3," he added when asked about when cabinet is likely to approve the package.