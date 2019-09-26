Giovedì 26 Settembre 2019 | 17:34

Milan

Soccer: Milan, Inter present plans for new San Siro

Stadio Meazza no longer good enough says Milan CEO Scaroni

Soccer: Milan, Inter present plans for new San Siro

Milan, September 26 - AC Milan and Inter on Thursday presented the two projects that have been shortlisted for the club's new home, which will be built in the area of the iconic San Siro Stadium. "As it is, the Stadio Meazza is not longer fit for two big teams with big ambitions," Milan CEO Paolo Scaroni said, referring to the San Siro by its official name. "We are fond of the San Siro but it has had its time". The two projects are 'The Rings of Milano' by Manica/Sportium and "The Cathedral" by American firm Populous. Thr former consists of two rings, interlocked and set apart in perfect balance to symbolize how the two rival clubs are "united in their cause to preserve one of Milano's most storied traditions". The latter takes inspiration from two iconic Milan buildings - the Duomo and the Galleria. It features sunlit galleria that encircles the stadium enveloped by an elegant glass façade. "The new stadium of San Siro will be located in the heart of a highly modern, green and liveable area which will be accessible all year round," said Inter Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello. "The project reflects the DNA, made of innovation and progress, which is historically embedded in our city, and the recent progress which has brought Milan back to being an avant-garde, attractive and international city. "The multifunctional district will be built to the highest standards of eco-sustainability in order to allow the San Siro district to once again re-establish itself as a destination of European and world excellence for sports and entertainment".

