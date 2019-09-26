ANSA/ Bacon, Warhol, Goncharova star in new shows

Rome, September 25 - This weekend's art show openings across Italy feature prominent names such as Francis Bacon in Rome, Andy Warhol in Naples, Natalia Goncharova in Florence, and De Chirico in Milan. The exhibition "Bacon, Freud, The London School: Works from the Tate" opens September 26 at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante and runs through February 23. The show features six artists whose work spans from 1945 to 2004, including Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud together for the first time in a show in Italy. Over 45 paintings, drawings, and engravings will be on display by artists grouped under the School of London movement. In Naples, an Andy Warhol exhibition opens September 26 and runs through February 23 at the Basilica della Pietrasanta - Lapis Museum. The show features over 200 works, including icons, portraits, Polaroids, and drawings from one of the leading figures in the Pop Art movement, with an entire section dedicated to Italy and a focus on the city of Naples. Natalia Goncharova, the Russian avant-garde painter, costume designer, illustrator, graphic designer, stylist and set designer, is the focus of the show "Natalia Goncharova: A Woman and Avant-Garde Among Gauguin, Matisse and Picasso", at Florence's Palazzo Strozzi. The exhibition puts 130 works on display in a large retrospective on Goncharova's life and career, opening September 28 and running through January 12. The complex art of Giorgio de Chirico returns to Milan's Palazzo Reale from September 25 to January 19, with more than 100 works from Italian and international institutions, including the Tate Modern in London, the Metropolitan Museum of New York, and the Centre Pompidou of Paris. Japonism is highlighted at Rovigo's Palazzo Roverella from September 28 to January 26 in the show "Japonism: Winds of the East in European Art, 1860-1915". The exhibition is divided into four sections and presents works (graphic design, painting, applied arts, posters, furnishings, illustrations) from Japan next to others made in Europe by great masters (including Gauguin, Van Gogh, Klimt, and De Nittis) inspired by Japanese culture.