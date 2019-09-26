Giovedì 26 Settembre 2019 | 17:34

Aosta
At-risk Mont Blanc glacier sliding fast says radar

Rome
Govt set to approve climate-crisis decree says Costa

Rome
Dozens arrested in nationwide mafia operation

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Bacon, Warhol, Goncharova star in new shows

Milan
Soccer: Milan, Inter present plans for new San Siro

Rome
Soccer: Inter stay perfect as Napoli and Roma drop points

Rome
Rugby: Italy crush Canada 48-7 for 2nd RWC win

Vatican City
Pope told Jesuits he feels 'besieged' - report

Rome
Top court rules assisting suicide sometimes legitimate

Palermo
Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

Rome
Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

L'allenatore
Bari, Vivarini: poche chiacchere e lavorare

PotenzaOperazione dei Cc
Maratea, arrestate due sorelle: in casa una santabarbara del padre defunto

LecceDai Cc
Surano, tenta di disfarsi di eroina e cocaina: arrestata 27enne

TarantoAll'istituto Pacinotti
Taranto, 17enne ha arresto cardiaco durante l'ora di ginnastica: slavato dal prof

BariPrimo caso in Italia
Miulli, aritmia ventricolare trattata per la prima volta con radioterapia Star

FoggiaA Poggio Imperiale
Foggia, commando con mitra e pistola assalta tir carico di sigarette

PhotoNewsLa presentazione
Matera, Carabinieri green: ecco i nuovi mezzi ecologici per vigilare nei Sassi

BrindisiL'indagine
Brindisi, blitz della Polizia all'alba: in manette una banda per estorsioni

BatProcura di Trani
Nord Barese, scacco al clan dei furti in casa: 12 arresti

Bari, venerdì sciopero per il clima: stop alle auto in 3 quartieri

Bari, crac da 200mln gruppo Fusillo: Tribunale dichiara fallimento

Taranto, 17enne ha arresto cardiaco durante l'ora di ginnastica: slavato dal prof

Assenteismo negli ospedali di Molfetta e Monopoli: 27 licenziati, 23 sospesi

Bari, pregiudicato ucciso a San Paio: arrestati mandanti ed esecutori. L'ordine dal carcere

Rome

Exhibition on Japonism in 19th and 20th century in Rovigo

Rome, September 25 - This weekend's art show openings across Italy feature prominent names such as Francis Bacon in Rome, Andy Warhol in Naples, Natalia Goncharova in Florence, and De Chirico in Milan. The exhibition "Bacon, Freud, The London School: Works from the Tate" opens September 26 at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante and runs through February 23. The show features six artists whose work spans from 1945 to 2004, including Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud together for the first time in a show in Italy. Over 45 paintings, drawings, and engravings will be on display by artists grouped under the School of London movement. In Naples, an Andy Warhol exhibition opens September 26 and runs through February 23 at the Basilica della Pietrasanta - Lapis Museum. The show features over 200 works, including icons, portraits, Polaroids, and drawings from one of the leading figures in the Pop Art movement, with an entire section dedicated to Italy and a focus on the city of Naples. Natalia Goncharova, the Russian avant-garde painter, costume designer, illustrator, graphic designer, stylist and set designer, is the focus of the show "Natalia Goncharova: A Woman and Avant-Garde Among Gauguin, Matisse and Picasso", at Florence's Palazzo Strozzi. The exhibition puts 130 works on display in a large retrospective on Goncharova's life and career, opening September 28 and running through January 12. The complex art of Giorgio de Chirico returns to Milan's Palazzo Reale from September 25 to January 19, with more than 100 works from Italian and international institutions, including the Tate Modern in London, the Metropolitan Museum of New York, and the Centre Pompidou of Paris. Japonism is highlighted at Rovigo's Palazzo Roverella from September 28 to January 26 in the show "Japonism: Winds of the East in European Art, 1860-1915". The exhibition is divided into four sections and presents works (graphic design, painting, applied arts, posters, furnishings, illustrations) from Japan next to others made in Europe by great masters (including Gauguin, Van Gogh, Klimt, and De Nittis) inspired by Japanese culture.

