Soccer: Inter stay perfect as Napoli and Roma drop points

Rome, September 26 - Inter Milan beat Lazio 1-0 at home on Wednesday to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season thanks to a first-half goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio. Antonio Conte's Inter have 15 points from five games, two more than champions Juventus, who beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday. Two other sides tipped to be title contenders, Napoli and AS Roma, both lost at home. Napoli went down 1-0 to Cagliari while Roma lost 2-0 to Atalanta, who climbed to third place with 10 points.