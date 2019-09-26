Rugby: Italy crush Canada 48-7 for 2nd RWC win

Rome, September 26 - Italy continued their strong start to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan on Thursday, crushing Canada 48-7 in their second Pool B match. The dominant display, which came after last weekend's 47-22 win over Namibia, puts the Azzurri top of the group featuring rugby superpowers New Zealand and South Africa with 10 points from two games. Victory also means that Italy have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup and it keeps alive their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. To do so they will probably have to pull off a huge surprise by beating the Springboks or the All Blacks in one of their two remaining group games.