Rome
Soccer: Inter stay perfect as Napoli and Roma drop points

Rome
Rugby: Italy crush Canada 48-7 for 2nd RWC win

Vatican City
Pope told Jesuits he feels 'besieged' - report

Rome
Top court rules assisting suicide sometimes legitimate

Palermo
Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

Rome
Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

Rome
We'll cut number of lawmakers to show Salvini -Di Maio

Rome
Electronic payments up 6.8% in 2018

Palermo
Aosta
Radar to monitor Mont Blanc glacier at risk of collapse

Rome
Di Maio dismisses talk of internal M5S opposition

1-1 al San Nicola
Bari Monopoli partita

Bari, finisce in parità con il Monopoli: nuovo allenatore, stesse difficoltà Foto

 

TarantoL'inchiesta
Taranto, truffa fondi pubblici società rifiuti: sequestrati beni per 4 milioni

PhotoNewsPolizia stradale
Bari, sequestrati 750 chili di pesce fresco ma senza documenti: finisce tutto ai poveri

FoggiaA Poggio Imperiale
Foggia, commando con mitra e pistola assalta tir carico di sigarette

PhotoNewsLa presentazione
Matera, Carabinieri green: ecco i nuovi mezzi ecologici per vigilare nei Sassi

BrindisiL'indagine
Brindisi, blitz della Polizia all'alba: in manette una banda per estorsioni

PotenzaMafia
Racket nel Metapontino, 10 arresti tra Policoro e Scanzano

BatProcura di Trani
Nord Barese, scacco al clan dei furti in casa: 12 arresti

LecceI fatti nel 2014
Surbo, studente morì cadendo da lucernario: condannata preside

Bari, venerdì sciopero per il clima: stop alle auto in 3 quartieri

Bari, crac da 200mln gruppo Fusillo: Tribunale dichiara fallimento

Assenteismo negli ospedali di Molfetta e Monopoli: 27 licenziati, 23 sospesi

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Casarano, a 15 anni è grave in ospedale dopo incidente: gli amici cantano per lui

Decision divides Italy political world

Rome, September 26 - The political world is divided and the Catholic Church has expressed dismay after Italy's Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that assisting suicide is lawful in some cases. The court's decision regarded the case of right-to-die activist Marco Cappato, who was accused of assisting suicide for helping 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017. The top court also called on parliament to pass legislation on end-of-life issues. Cappato hailed the ruling, saying "as of today, all of us in Italy are freer". Monica Cirinnà, a Senator for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said parliament must now pass legislation on this subject "soon" and do it "well". Italian bishops conference CEI, on the other hand, said it was disconcerted at this "grave decision". League leader Matteo Salvini said he would never allow "suicide by law" in Italy. Giorgia Meloni, the head of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said the ruling was a defeat for parliament and for the nation.

