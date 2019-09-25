Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2019 | 19:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

 
Rome
Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

 
Rome
We'll cut number of lawmakers to show Salvini -Di Maio

We'll cut number of lawmakers to show Salvini -Di Maio

 
Rome
Electronic payments up 6.8% in 2018

Electronic payments up 6.8% in 2018

 
Palermo
Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

 
Aosta
Radar to monitor Mont Blanc glacier at risk of collapse

Radar to monitor Mont Blanc glacier at risk of collapse

 
Rome
Di Maio dismisses talk of internal M5S opposition

Di Maio dismisses talk of internal M5S opposition

 
Rome
Italy has launched season of reforms, Conte tells UN

Italy has launched season of reforms, Conte tells UN

 
Rome
'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio

'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio

 
Palermo
Child hospitalized after ingesting hashish, cocaine

Child hospitalized after ingesting hashish, cocaine

 
Rome
Conte wants protecting the environment in Constitution

Conte wants protecting the environment in Constitution

 

Il Biancorosso

Il nuovo allenatore
Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariI provvedimenti disciplinari
Assenteismo negli ospedali di Molfetta e Monopoli: 27 licenziati, 23 sospesi

Assenteismo negli ospedali di Molfetta e Monopoli: 27 licenziati, 23 sospesi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Restinco, tentano di rubare 3 quintali di rame, scappano appena arriva la polizia

Restinco, tentano di rubare 3 quintali di rame, scappano appena arriva la polizia

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, torna in libertà boss clan Li Bergolis - Miucci

Monte Sant'Angelo, torna in libertà boss clan Li Bergolis - Miucci

 
Leccenel Leccese
Squinzano, 27enne pizzicato con 84 dosi di cocaina

Squinzano, 27enne pizzicato con 84 dosi di cocaina

 
TarantoDai carabinieri
Taranto, sequestrata bisca clandestina: 6 denunce

Taranto, sequestrata bisca clandestina: 6 denunce

 
PotenzaViabilità
Potenza-Melfi: lavori frenati per i continui cambi d'appalto

Potenza-Melfi: lavori frenati per i continui cambi d'appalto

 
Materavendemmia 2019
Basilicata, trend calo produttivo compensato da vini di alta qualità

Basilicata, trend calo produttivo compensato da vini di alta qualità

 
BatIn 73 giorni
A Capo Nord in bicicletta: l'impresa di un 23enne andriese

A Capo Nord in bicicletta: l'impresa di un 23enne andriese

 

i più letti

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle per messinscena

Bari, venerdì sciopero per il clima: stop alle auto in 3 quartieri

Bari, venerdì sciopero per il clima: stop alle auto in 3 quartieri

Potenza, pensioni di invalidità indebite, Inps truffato: misure cautelari

Potenza, pensioni a falsi invalidi Inps truffato: 6 misure cautelari Finto cieco giocava a carte VD

Si ribalta autocisterna, chiusa l'Autostrada tra Canosa e Andria

Si ribalta un'autocisterna, chiusa per ore l'Autostrada tra Canosa e Andria

Bari, parcelle gonfiate: condannato a 5 anni ex curatore fallimentare

Bari, parcelle gonfiate: condannato a 5 anni ex curatore fallimentare

Rome

Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away

Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

Rome, September 25 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Wednesday that the risk a huge chunk of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc could break away showed the need to take action to tackle the climate crisis. "It highlights the urgent need for strong, coordinated action for the climate to avert extreme events that risk having dramatic consequences," Costa said. He referred to the alarming findings in the latest IPCC report, including the forecast melting of many of the world's glaciers, saying that "out country is a direct witness to this". Local authorities are taking precautionary measures because a block of 250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away from the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif. A radar system is being installed to constantly monitor a glacier. The Valle d'Aosta regional government and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) raised the alarm after seeing the glacier's movement accelerate to 50-60cm a day. The council of the town of Courmayeur has closed a highway due to the danger. The situation could be helped by a drop in temperatures and a snowfall forecast for later on Wednesday. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis. "These phenomena once again show how the mountain is going through a period of major change due to climate factors and, therefore, it is particularly vulnerable," said Courmayeur Mayor Stefano Miserocchi. The IPCC said in a report on Wednesday that the areas of the world with smaller glaciers, such as central Europe, are set to "lose more than 80% of their current ice mass by 2100". The report added that "many glaciers are destined to disappear anyway, regardless of future emissions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati