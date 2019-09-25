Glacier alert shows urgent climate action needed - env' min

Rome, September 25 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Wednesday that the risk a huge chunk of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc could break away showed the need to take action to tackle the climate crisis. "It highlights the urgent need for strong, coordinated action for the climate to avert extreme events that risk having dramatic consequences," Costa said. He referred to the alarming findings in the latest IPCC report, including the forecast melting of many of the world's glaciers, saying that "out country is a direct witness to this". Local authorities are taking precautionary measures because a block of 250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away from the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif. A radar system is being installed to constantly monitor a glacier. The Valle d'Aosta regional government and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) raised the alarm after seeing the glacier's movement accelerate to 50-60cm a day. The council of the town of Courmayeur has closed a highway due to the danger. The situation could be helped by a drop in temperatures and a snowfall forecast for later on Wednesday. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis. "These phenomena once again show how the mountain is going through a period of major change due to climate factors and, therefore, it is particularly vulnerable," said Courmayeur Mayor Stefano Miserocchi. The IPCC said in a report on Wednesday that the areas of the world with smaller glaciers, such as central Europe, are set to "lose more than 80% of their current ice mass by 2100". The report added that "many glaciers are destined to disappear anyway, regardless of future emissions".