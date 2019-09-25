Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2019 | 16:43

Rome
Rome
Palermo
Aosta
Rome
Rome
Rome
Palermo
Rome
Aosta
Rome
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Foggianel foggiano
Leccenel Leccese
BariL'evento
TarantoDai carabinieri
PotenzaViabilità
Materavendemmia 2019
BatIn 73 giorni
Rome

Electronic payments up 6.8% in 2018

Italy still well below EU average in 24th place

Rome, September 25 - The number of payments made via electronic means grew by 6.8% in Italy last year, a report on credit-card and digital payments said on Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Assofin, Nomisma and Ipsos bodies, said that Italy registered a record over 80 billion euros of credit-card transactions last year. But Italy is still well below the EU average for credit-card use, coming only 24th place in a ranking of the 28 member States. A report by Milan Polytechnic, meanwhile, said the use of cash costs the State around 24 billion euros in lost tax revenues. The government is considering ways to encourage people to pay by card, rather than cash, as it makes tax evasion harder.

