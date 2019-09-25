Electronic payments up 6.8% in 2018

Rome, September 25 - The number of payments made via electronic means grew by 6.8% in Italy last year, a report on credit-card and digital payments said on Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Assofin, Nomisma and Ipsos bodies, said that Italy registered a record over 80 billion euros of credit-card transactions last year. But Italy is still well below the EU average for credit-card use, coming only 24th place in a ranking of the 28 member States. A report by Milan Polytechnic, meanwhile, said the use of cash costs the State around 24 billion euros in lost tax revenues. The government is considering ways to encourage people to pay by card, rather than cash, as it makes tax evasion harder.