Berlusconi probed over 1993 Mafia bombings

Palermo, September 25 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi is being investigated by Florence prosecutors in relation to a series of Mafia bombings in 1993, sources said on Wednesday. The news emerged after Berlusconi's jailed former aide Marcello Dell'Utri, who is a defendant in a trial into alleged negotiations between the State and Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s to stop the bombing campaign, presented documentation to a court.