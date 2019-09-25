Di Maio dismisses talk of internal M5S opposition

Rome, September 25 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has dismissed reports that a section of the lawmakers within the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have come out against his leadership. The speculation regarded a proposal signed by around 70 M5S lawmakers concerning the election of the movement's Senate whip. This was interpreted by some as being a challenge to the authority of Di Maio, above all by people who failed to get positions on the new coalition government the M5S has formed with the Democratic Party (PD). "I was elected the political leader (of the M5S) with 80% of the vote," Di Maio told SkyTg24 in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly. "It wasn't 100% and it is right for there to be people who are not in agreement. "(But) people who I'd call friends and who I work with every day have called me and told me that it's a big misunderstanding".