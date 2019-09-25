Italy has launched season of reforms, Conte tells UN
Rome
25 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said his government is seeking to change Italy and put it on a path towards sustainability in his address to the 74 United Nations General Assembly overnight. "Italy has launched a new season of reform," Conte said. "It is a broad effort necessary to bring about a truly sustainable future for the next generations. "The Paris Agreement (on combatting the climate crisis) is an essential starting point". Conte reaffirmed Italy's commitment to multilateralism. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, called for a de-escalation of tension with Iran and action to stop it acquiring nuclear weapons during a meeting with his G7 counterparts.
