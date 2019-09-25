Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2019 | 13:58

Rome
Italy has launched season of reforms, Conte tells UN

Rome
'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio

Palermo
Child hospitalized after ingesting hashish, cocaine

Rome
Conte wants protecting the environment in Constitution

Aosta
Climate crisis: Mont Blanc glacier risks collapsing

Rome
Conte calls for clarification on League-Russia case

Milan
Populous vision for new San Siro revealed

Rome
Over 500 lots of ranitidine medicines pulled in Italy

Rome
Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Milan
Man kills partner, attempts suicide

Milan
Milan Women's Fashion Week bursting with colours

Il nuovo allenatore
Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

BariLavoro
Bari, agricoltori e allevatori choc: «Violiamo le regole per sopravvivere»

Brindisinel brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: controllato da cc si finge sordomuto, ma in bocca nascondeva cocaina

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo: aggredì e rapinò disabile, arrestato dopo due mesi

Leccenel Salento
Casarano, a 15 anni è grave in ospedale dopo incidente: gli amici cantano per lui

TarantoDai carabinieri
Taranto, sequestrata bisca clandestina: 6 denunce

PotenzaViabilità
Potenza-Melfi: lavori frenati per i continui cambi d'appalto

Materavendemmia 2019
Basilicata, trend calo produttivo compensato da vini di alta qualità

BatIn 73 giorni
A Capo Nord in bicicletta: l'impresa di un 23enne andriese

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Potenza, pensioni di invalidità indebite, Inps truffato: misure cautelari

Si ribalta autocisterna, chiusa l'Autostrada tra Canosa e Andria

Bari, parcelle gonfiate: condannato a 5 anni ex curatore fallimentare

Raoul Bova e la masseria di Fasano: «La mia Puglia, una perla del Sud»

Rome

Paris Agreement vital for sustainable future says premier

Rome, September 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said his government is seeking to change Italy and put it on a path towards sustainability in his address to the 74 United Nations General Assembly overnight. "Italy has launched a new season of reform," Conte said. "It is a broad effort necessary to bring about a truly sustainable future for the next generations. "The Paris Agreement (on combatting the climate crisis) is an essential starting point". Conte reaffirmed Italy's commitment to multilateralism. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, called for a de-escalation of tension with Iran and action to stop it acquiring nuclear weapons during a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

