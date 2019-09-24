Child hospitalized after ingesting hashish, cocaine

Palermo, September 24 - An eighteen-month-old child was hospitalized after ingesting hashish and cocaine, investigative sources said Tuesday. The child on Monday was taken by his parents to the ER of the Buccheri La Ferla hospital and was later transferred to the intensive care unit of the local pediatric hospital. The toddler's condition improved on Tuesday and he is now being treated in the pediatric ward. Police are investigating and have reported the case to a minors' court, officials said.