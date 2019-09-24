Martedì 24 Settembre 2019 | 19:40

Rome
'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio

Palermo
Child hospitalized after ingesting hashish, cocaine

Rome
Conte wants protecting the environment in Constitution

Aosta
Climate crisis: Mont Blanc glacier risks collapsing

Rome
Conte calls for clarification on League-Russia case

Milan
Populous vision for new San Siro revealed

Rome
Over 500 lots of ranitidine medicines pulled in Italy

Rome
Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Milan
Man kills partner, attempts suicide

Milan
Milan Women's Fashion Week bursting with colours

Rome
Italy to register first-ever drop in new cancer cases

Il nuovo allenatore
Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

BariLa sentenza
Bari, parcelle gonfiate: condannato a 5 anni ex curatore fallimentare

MateraL'annuncio
Di Maio, a Matera tra un mese grande evento su sostenibilità

TarantoTaranto
Arcelor cambia appalti su servizi, pulizie e trasporti: insorgono i sindacati

LecceLa sentenza
Cavallino, nessuna royalty per la discarica: comune restituirà 8 mln

FoggiaUna famiglia
Foggia, schiave in campo nomadi costrette prostituirsi: 4 rom a processo

BatCriminalità
Barletta, parroco aggredito: il sindaco scrive al prefetto

BrindisiDenunciato 58enne
Latiano, insultato se la prende con 14enne che non c'entra nulla e gli strappa l'orecchino

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Emergenza cinghiali a Potenza: l'Anci chiede un incontro alla Regione

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Potenza, pensioni di invalidità indebite, Inps truffato: misure cautelari

Bari calcio, Vivarini è il nuovo allenatore

Raoul Bova e la masseria di Fasano: «La mia Puglia, una perla del Sud»

Bari, i clan colonizzano la provincia: ogni giorno 140 denunce

Rome

'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio

'I'm sorry it ended like this but he wanted it' - M5s leader

Rome, September 24 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday said the new government will do more on immigration than the previous cabinet in which he served as deputy premier, labor and industry minister. Responding to a reporter's question on criticism from former government ally, ex-interior minister and deputy premier Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigration and Euroskeptic League Party, Di Maio said "I understand Salvini's and the League's nervousness but he decided to isolate himself, to throw everything down". Speaking from New York, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader said he was sorry "everything ended like this" but "he isolated himself", referring to Salvini. "We will do more than him on reallocations and repatriations, perhaps it didn't take much".

