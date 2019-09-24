Conte wants protecting the environment in Constitution

'We will do more than Salvini' on migration, Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
24 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that he wants government's to be bound to protect the environment by the Constitution. "We must insert protection of the environment, of biodiversity, and sustainable development in our Constitution," Conte said in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit. "This is a radical change".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su