Climate crisis: Mont Blanc glacier risks collapsing

Aosta, September 24 - Local authorities are taking precautionary measures because a huge section of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc is in danger of collapsing. A block of 250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away from the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif. The Valle d'Aosta regional government and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) raised the alarm after seeing the glacier's movement accelerate to 50-60cm a day. The council of the town of Courmayeur has closed a highway due to the danger. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis. "These phenomena once again show how the mountain is going through a period of major change due to climate factors and, therefore, it is particularly vulnerable," said Courmayeur Mayor Stefano Miserocchi.