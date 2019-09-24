Conte calls for clarification on League-Russia case

Rome, September 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that it was "urgent and necessary" for parliament to have fresh clarification about whether a person close to the League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. Gianluca Savoini, the former spokesman of League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini, is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption. Conte reported to the Senate on the case in July, before Salvini pulled the plug on his first government, leading him to form a new executive based on a different alliance in parliament. The premier told the Senate that Savoini was in Moscow on July 15-16 last year in Salvini's entourage and had never been employed as a government consultant. Savoini is alleged to have discussed Russian funding for the League in Moscow on October 18. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians.