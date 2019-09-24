Martedì 24 Settembre 2019 | 18:00

Aosta
Climate crisis: Mont Blanc glacier risks collapsing

Rome
Conte calls for clarification on League-Russia case

Milan
Populous vision for new San Siro revealed

Rome
Over 500 lots of ranitidine medicines pulled in Italy

Rome
Rugby: Italy ring changes for Canada

Milan
Man kills partner, attempts suicide

Milan
Milan Women's Fashion Week bursting with colours

Rome
Italy to register first-ever drop in new cancer cases

New York
Migrant agreement is turning point says Conte

Messina
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking in Messina

Rome
Italian FM calls for answers on Regeni's death from Egypt

Il nuovo allenatore
Bari, Vivarini in campo al San Nicola in match contro Monopoli

TarantoTaranto
Arcelor cambia appalti su servizi, pulizie e trasporti: insorgono i sindacati

LecceLa sentenza
Cavallino, nessuna royalty per la discarica: comune restituirà 8 mln

FoggiaUna famiglia
Foggia, schiave in campo nomadi costrette prostituirsi: 4 rom a processo

BariIl caso
Bari, guerra dei gazebo: ennesima proroga: «Ma ci vogliono la regole»

BatCriminalità
Barletta, parroco aggredito: il sindaco scrive al prefetto

BrindisiDenunciato 58enne
Latiano, insultato se la prende con 14enne che non c'entra nulla e gli strappa l'orecchino

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Emergenza cinghiali a Potenza: l'Anci chiede un incontro alla Regione

MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Potenza, pensioni di invalidità indebite, Inps truffato: misure cautelari

Bari calcio, Vivarini è il nuovo allenatore

Raoul Bova e la masseria di Fasano: «La mia Puglia, una perla del Sud»

Bari, i clan colonizzano la provincia: ogni giorno 140 denunce

Rome

Former Salvini spokesman allegedly discussed kickbacks

Conte calls for clarification on League-Russia case

Rome, September 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that it was "urgent and necessary" for parliament to have fresh clarification about whether a person close to the League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. Gianluca Savoini, the former spokesman of League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini, is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption. Conte reported to the Senate on the case in July, before Salvini pulled the plug on his first government, leading him to form a new executive based on a different alliance in parliament. The premier told the Senate that Savoini was in Moscow on July 15-16 last year in Salvini's entourage and had never been employed as a government consultant. Savoini is alleged to have discussed Russian funding for the League in Moscow on October 18. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians.

