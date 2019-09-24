Populous vision for new San Siro revealed

Milan, September 24 - A short video released on Tuesday offers a glimpse of what the new San Siro Stadium could look like. AC Milan and Inter are set to present two possible projects for a new stadium, which would be in the same area as their current home, on Thursday. The video released on Tuesday shows what American firm Populous have in mind - a parallelepiped structure covered in glass which, thanks to special lighting, would resemble the Milan Duomo. The stadium would be a sustainable structure with solar panels and it would transform the whole district, with green space, a square, two towers and a shopping centre.