Italy to register first-ever drop in new cancer cases

Rome, September 24 - Italy is set to register its first-ever drop in the number of new cancer cases this year, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology said in a report on Tuesday. It said it expects there to be 371,000 new cases in 2019, 2,000 fewer than in 2018. The report said that over one million people in Italy have fully recovered after being diagnosed with cancer. It said that 3.5 million people in Italy are alive after being diagnosed with cancer - most of them are still fighting the disease. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in Italy, according to the report.