Milan Women's Fashion Week bursting with colours

Milan, September 24 - Though bourgeoise canons will linger on as dominant feature of this autumn and winter season in fashion, Milan catwalks instead focused on a collective invitation to see fashion as a field of possibility and not a combination of constrictions. Gucci, for example, opened with models imprisoned in uniforms prior to the actual show. The reflection was on the normative role of fashion as well as its liberating potential, since the choice of what we put on in the morning defines us as individuals and everyone is free to choose - this being the thought of Alessandro Michele - whether to live as robots like the prisoner models at the beginning of the fashion show or to go against the grain to show off one's individuality as the protagonists of the show did. The women dressed by Miuccia Prada also went their own way, while the Giorgio Armani collection seems to talk also about a return to the past and makes ample use of futuristic accessories. Then there was Jennifer Lopez for Versace with a "2.0 version" of the Jungle Dress she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Colors were bursting throughout all the shows, with a focus on pink but green, blue, yellow, and red also making a significant appearance in the desire for refound individuality seen throughout.