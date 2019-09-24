Man kills partner, attempts suicide

Martedì 24 Settembre 2019 | 16:15

Milan

26-year-old Ivorian woman strangled to death

Milan, September 24 - A 46-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after killing his partner in the province of Milan town of Pozzo d'Adda, sources said on Tuesday. The victim, a 26-year-old Ivorian woman, is said to have been strangled to death. The man called his ex wife to tell her that he had killed his new partner and then tried to take his own life by stabbing himself in the chest, the sources said. He is under guard in hospital in Bergamo and is not in a life-threatening condition, the sources added.

