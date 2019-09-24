Martedì 24 Settembre 2019 | 14:27

New York
Migrant agreement is turning point says Conte

Messina
Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking in Messina

Rome
Italian FM calls for answers on Regeni's death from Egypt

Milan
Mother and 2-yr-old daughter plunge from 8th floor, mom dies

Valletta
Italy's Lamorgese hails deal on sharing migrant burden (2)

Genoa
Mattarella supported 'squalid' power game says Salvini

Rome
Govt out to lower labour tax wedge - Conte

Rome
We don't want new taxes says Conte

Rome
We're not moving back an millimeter on migrants -Conte

Rome
Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister

Vatican City
Tell the truth at all costs, pope tells journalists

Dopo Cornacchini
Bari calcio, Vivarini è il nuovo allenatore

BariIl caso
Bari, guerra dei gazebo: ennesima proroga: «Ma ci vogliono la regole»

TarantoCia agricoltori
Xylella, altri 61 casi: nuovi focolai a Montemesola e San Marzano

BatCriminalità
Barletta, parroco aggredito: il sindaco scrive al prefetto

BrindisiDenunciato 58enne
Latiano, insultato se la prende con 14enne che non c'entra nulla e gli strappa l'orecchino

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Emergenza cinghiali a Potenza: l'Anci chiede un incontro alla Regione

LecceDai carabinieri
Lecce, in giro con 9kg di hashish, passamontagna e bastone: arrestato 26enne

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo: coppia coltivava cannabis in casa, arrestati

MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Potenza, pensioni di invalidità indebite, Inps truffato: misure cautelari

Bari calcio, Vivarini è il nuovo allenatore

Falsi invalidi, indagata la madre di Arisa: la sedia a rotelle una messinscena

Raoul Bova e la masseria di Fasano: «La mia Puglia, una perla del Sud»

Bari, i clan colonizzano la provincia: ogni giorno 140 denunce

New York

Govt's new approach is obtaining results says premier

New York, September 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has hailed the agreement Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reached with other EU countries on Monday on sharing the burden of the migrants who arrive by sea from North Africa. "It is not yet the final solution but it is certainly a turning point, a significant step forward," Conte told ANSA in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly. The four-point agreement was reached by Italy, Malta, France, and Germany with representatives of the Finnish EU presidency and EU Commission at a summit held on Malta. The agreement will next be put to other EU countries. Lamorgese said one of the points was the "voluntary rotation" of the ports used to disembark migrants. Conte said that his government's new approach was delivering results that previously were "unthinkable". When League leader Matteo Salvini was in charge of the interior ministry, Italy adopted a tough line of refusing access to its ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships and it clashed several times with other EU countries over this issue. But the Premier Giuseppe Conte's new executive, formed by an alliance of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party after Salvini pulled the plug on the first Conte administration last month, has dropped that policy.

