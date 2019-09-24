Migrants disembark from Ocean Viking in Messina

Messina, September 24 - The 182 people rescued in the Mediterranean by the NGO-run ship Ocean Viking began disembarking in the Sicilian port of Messina on Tuesday. Many women and 14 children, including an eight-day-old baby, were among the asylum seekers. The interior minister allocated Messina as a port of safety to the Ocean Viking, which is run by the NGOs MSF and Sos Mediterranée, after the European Commission reached an agreement on redistributing the migrants in five different EU countries.