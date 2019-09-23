Italian FM calls for answers on Regeni's death from Egypt

Rome, September 23 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and President Giuseppe Conte met with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday in New York and discussed the unsolved case of the 2016 murder of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni. "The first meeting I and President Conte had this morning was with Sisi, and obviously the Regeni case was the focus," the foreign minister said. "We expect answers from Egypt as soon as possible on how they intend to hold those behind the crime responsible". The Italian government will continue to work to discover the truth on the matter and to hold the guilty parties responsible, he added.