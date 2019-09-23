Mother and 2-yr-old daughter plunge from 8th floor, mom dies

Italian FM calls for answers on Regeni's death from Egypt
Milan
23 Settembre 2019
Milan, September 23 - A woman and her two-year-old daughter plunged from the eighth floor in the stairwell of a building in central Milan on Monday. The woman died while the toddler has been taken to the hospital in very serious condition. An investigation is underway as to whether it was an accident or a suicide-homicide attempt by the 43-year-old mother.
