Italy's Lamorgese hails deal on sharing migrant burden (2)

Valletta, September 23 - Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese was jubilant on Monday after an agreement was reached on sharing the burden of asylum seekers who arrive via sea from North Africa at a meeting with her counterparts from Malta, France and Germany. The agreement, which will next have to be put to the other EU member States, among other things features the redistribution of all asylum seekers, not just people who have been recognized as refugees. "As of today, Italy and Malta are no longer alone," Lamorgese said. "There is an awareness that these two countries are Europe's port".