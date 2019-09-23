Mattarella supported 'squalid' power game says Salvini

Genoa, September 23 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday blasted President Sergio Mattarella for having facilitated the formation of Premier Giuseppe Conte's new 5-Star Movement (M5S)-Democratic Party (PD) government after the former interior minister pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. "I am sorry that the president supported this sad, squalid game of the palace (of power)," Salvini said at the Genoa Boat Show. "This government is a joke and, with all respect, I wonder why the president allowed all this. "They have had, or are having, elections in Austria, Poland, Spain and Great Britain. "Everywhere but Italy because, otherwise, the League will win".